Meet the 53 players who have scored hat-tricks in the World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Benfica's Goncalo Ramos on Tuesday, December 2, made the headlines when he led Portugal to beat Switzerland in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The 21-year-old striker became the first player in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup to score a hattrick after banging in three goals in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland.



Goncalo Ramos has now become the 4th Portuguese player in history to score a hattrick in the World Cup after Eusebio (1966), Pedro Pauleta (2002), and Cristiano Ronaldo in Russia 2018.



Goncalo's hattrick against Switzerland was also the 53rd time that a player has scored three goals in a game since the inception of the competition 92 years ago in Uruguay.



Today, we bring you the complete list of all the 53 players who have scored a hattrick in the FIFA World Cup with USA's Bert Patenaude being the first player to go home with a match ball in 1930.



Here are the 53 players who have scored hattricks in the history of the FIFA World Cup:































