Meet some wives, girlfriends of Black Stars players who will most likely join their partners in Qatar

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The countries paired in Group H have all named their final 26 man-squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the exception of the Black Stars of Ghana.



55 players were initially announced as the provisional squad for Ghana's World Cup campaign and Monday, November 14, 2022, has been announced as the day Black Stars coach Otto Addo will name his final 26-man squad for the Mundial.



Though the official list is not out yet, there are some key players in the current Black Stars squad who, barring any injuries will be on the flight to Qatar for the World Cup.



Today we look at 5 women who will be going to Qatar because their husbands or boyfriends will be named among the 26 players who will be representing Ghana at the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.



Yvonne Ayew - Wife of Andre Ayew



The wife of Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is the first on our list because his husband will be the first name on the squad sheet as the leader of the playing body and the most experienced player in the setup.



Yvonne Ayew had been living under the radar of the media till her Instagram account was discovered by netizens about a year ago with over 28,000 followers on the platform.



Details about her background or her profession remain a mystery.



