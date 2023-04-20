Meet Wendy Shays junior brother who is a footballer

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Andrew Yaw Addo, brother of Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shey, has asserted that he is open to playing for Ghana.



The German born-Ghanaian has expressed his willingness to represent Ghana, stating that he is anticipating a call-up to the Ghana U-23.



He revealed his love for the Ghanaian culture while stating his readiness to play for the Black Meteors.



“I love my culture and hence want to play for my motherland Ghana. I am ready and looking forward to my first call-up for the U-23 team of Ghana,” he said as quoted by



The 20-year-old said he aims at lifting trophies with Ghana and cannot wait to don the famous white kit.



“I dream of winning more laurels with Ghana and wearing the Ghana jersey would be the proudest moment of my career. I have the skill set to compete competitively and help the team achieve all its targets,” he added.



Yaw Addo, born on January 9, 2003, plays for SV Sandhausen in the German third tier. He is versatile and could play as a left-back, a left-winger, or a right-winger.



The Ghana U-23 team recently qualified for the 2023 U-23 African Youth Championship, which will kick start in June.





