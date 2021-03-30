Meet Sylvia Dogah, Ghana's first female professional kickboxer

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports-wise, Ghana may be well noted for its great exports in boxing and football with not much attention given to other lesser sports like tennis, hockey or even swimming, but the situation may not remain the same for long.



Increasingly, and as is being seen recently, more and more attention and investments are being directed in the way of other disciplines of sports and while they may not have yet attracted the needed acceptance or devotion, there is no denying the fact that there are many amazing young talents showing up every day.



In kickboxing, a young, determined lady who is breaking barriers, is once again, headed to flying the flag of Ghana high in a few weeks’ time in Russia.



Sylvia Dogah, from Mepe in the Volta region, is Ghana’s first female professional kickboxer.



She is a professional fitness trainer and will be the only female to represent Ghana at an international kickboxing tournament, information on Facebook details.



The young lady is making history as the only female kick boxer representing Ghana in the upcoming Russian Grand Prix in Arab boxing from the 21st of April to 1st May 2021.



Sylvia is determined to build a Professional career out of fitness and has embarked on a “stay fit” and “Drink water” campaign for some time now, advising people on the need to drink water and take care of their bodies.



She is hopeful that she will return home in Ghana from the tourney with laurels.



Her bigger aspirations are that she wants to represent Ghana at the Olympics and to win medals for the country in professional kickboxing.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is supporting Sylvia to make her dreams of winning medals as well as build a career out of her passion for the sports a tangible reality.



