Meet Nikky Okyere: The Ghanaian barber who has worked with Partey, Balotelli, Nketiah, others

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barbering was previously not highly regarded as a decent job by many but has now become an attractive profession largely due to the emergence of social media.



Barbering is now highly regarded as one of the best-paid jobs because social media has given them the platform to market their craft and connect with different classes of people particularly rich and famous individuals who want to make a statement with their looks.



Some barbers with the effective use of social media have proven that being in that field can pay as good as some of the best jobs in the world.



Some barbers are now even classified as celebrities because they work with some well-known people in various sectors of life and their huge following on social media particularly Instagram and now TikTok also put them in the spotlight.



Today, we look at one such individual, Nikky Okyere who has used barbering to rise to the celebrity level because of his association with some famous people in the world.



Born and bred in Ghana, Okyere believes he has become the go-to barber for most of the Premier League stars because he delivers the best quality haircuts in the whole of London.



Nikky Okyere's barbering shop called Slick Rich is in South London, UK, and has seen most of the black Premier League stars passing through for haircuts.



He has worked with Wilfried Zaha, Danny Welbeck, Koulu Toure, Christian Benteke, Divock Origi, Jordon Ibe, Mario Balotelli, and a host of other Premier League stars including Black Stars players.



Nikky was flown to Qatar from the UK during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to work on the hairs of some Black Stars players.



In Qatar, he worked on the hairs of Thomas Partey, Andre Dede Ayew, Abdul Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



While in Qatar, Nikky also cut the hair of Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton who at the time was the technical advisor of the team.



Nikky is living the dream he had in Ghana because he told the BBC in an interview in 2020 that he traveled to the UK "with a dream of becoming the biggest barber in the world”.







Author: Joel Eshun



JE/KPE