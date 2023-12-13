Meet Maxwell Kofi Lee: The footballer who quit football to become biggest mango farmer in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Maxwell Kofi Lee, better known as MKL, once aspired to be a football star, honing his skills from a young age in the Colts football league.



Enrolled in Odartey Lamptey’s Glow Lamp Academy, his journey in football took a turn when he decided to return home to join his father in Somanya.



The bond with his father proved invaluable, but tragedy struck in 2012 with his father's passing. Determined to fulfil his father's dreams, MKL sought greener pastures abroad, financing his journey with income from the farm.



Dubai became his destination in 2013, but reality hit hard, with various labour jobs that left him disheartened.



After a challenging period, the tale of the prodigal son poked his mind and MKL decided to return home, realizing the richness and comfort of his family's farming legacy.



Despite discouragement from friends not to return to Ghana due to the economic challenges, MKL stood firm, recognizing his unique journey from home to pursue a dream.



MKL's return came at a crucial time, as some relatives sought to sell the family's 10-acre farm.



Back in Ghana, MKL faced a disarrayed family farm but worked on neighbouring farms to raise funds for its redevelopment.



Drawing on the lessons learned during his time with his father, MKL transformed the farm into Ghana's biggest mango production hub.



In an interview with Zionfelix TV, Maxwell Kofi Lee shared his remarkable life story from being a footballer to becoming the biggest mango farmer in Ghana.



