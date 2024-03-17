Meet Joseph Laumann – The German who is Otto Addo’s main assistant in Black Stars role

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

The formal announcement of Otto Addo as Black Stars manager was announced late last week by his current employers, Borussia Dortmund and then the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Barely 24 hours after the March 15 announcement, Otto Addo’s main backroom staff was also announced.



Two of his three main assistants are no strangers to Ghana football or the Black Stars set-up – they are ex-internationals John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda.



The other assistant is in the person of Moroccan-German Joseph Laumann.



Below are some key details about the new Black Stars assistant coach



His full name is Joseph-Michael Laumann, a Moroccan by birth but a citizen of Germany.



He is a 40-year-old former footballer turned coach. According to Transfermrkt.com, his last managerial job was a stint with Standard de Liege 16 FC which ended in October 2023.



In his active football days, he played predominantly in Germany with two stints with Cypriot and Vietnamese clubs.



He holds a UEFA Pro License and had previously served as assistant manager in several clubs including SF Lotte, VfL Bochum, Hallescher FC and Barnsley FC (where he served briefly as a Caretaker Manager) before taking the Standard Liege job.



What the GFA statement said about Laumann:



Lauman, a UEFA pro-License holder, previously played in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam.



In coaching, he has had stints with Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley in the English championship.



