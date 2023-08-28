Meet Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the powerful female agent behind Kudus’ move to West Ham

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

In the world of football transfers, there is not a tall list of female agent but French agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch is breaking boundaries and changing the status quo as one of the few women in the highly profitable profession.



For many who do not know, Jennifer Mendelewitsch is a French football agent who represents a number of players including Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.. Owing to her closeness and business dealings with Kudus, she is sometimes misconstrued as the Ghanaian player's girlfriend.



Jennifer Mendelewitsch etched her name in history as the first French agent to orchestrate a deal with the Dutch football powerhouse, Ajax Amsterdam after she brokered Kudus' move from FC Nordsjaelland for €9.00m.



Recounting how she managed to seal that move, Jennifer Mendelewitsch told Oh My Goal, "The negotiations were with Marc Overmars and when I was younger, I would have never thought that this kind of deal would be possible.”



Although Kudus was one of the most sought-after players even at FC Nordsjaelland, Jennifer Mendelewitsch wanted a club where the Ghanaian could get more exposure and nurture his talent.



“Kudus was a young player who was very sought after during the transfer window in 2020. He wanted to play in the Champions League and we knew Ajax were close to being the best for developing young players. So it was natural to make that choice,” she told Oh My Goal in an interview.



Her most recent move was when she negotiated to get Mohammed Kudus to join Premier League side, West Ham for €45 million from Ajax.



Jennifer Mendelewitsch who represents several top agents started her profession at age 20 after obtaining her qualifications.



Just like some players are born into a family of footballers, Jennifer Mendelewitsch was born into a family of agents. Her father was the agent of former PSG player, Jeremy Menez who nearly joined Manchester United.



Despite working under the tutelage of her father, it was a meeting with former Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Ferguson made the turning point of her career.





Jennifer Mendelewitsch with Kudus when he joined Ajax



“Being a supporter of the club since I was little, I was able to attend one of the meetings and it’s definitely something that had a big impact on me and had a small part to play in my career,” she said.



Beyond Mohammed Kudus, Mendelewitsch's Supernova Management agency also manages Ivorian player Ismaël Diallo, who plays for Croatian side Hajduk Split, and former NAC Breda striker Thierry Ambrose, among others.



She also previously worked with Ghanaian player, Aminu Mohammed who signed for Manchester City but his career took a nose dive after he was released by the Premier League side.



Mendelewitsch currently also manages Ghanaian centre back, Emmanuel Ntim who plays for SM Caen in the French Ligue 2.





Aminu Mohammed and Jennifer Mendelewitsch



