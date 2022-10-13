Meet Ines Rau, the transgender model girlfriend of Kylian Mbappe

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The off-field issues of Kylian Mbappe have dominated the media space in the last two months.



From the alleged witchcraft against him that Mathias Pogba confessed to on behalf of his brother Paul and to the news about him wanting to leave Paris Saint Germain in January 2023.



It can be said that the off-field issues of the French poster boy have taken over his performance in the ongoing season as the media conversations about him in 2022 have been more about his personal life and not what he does on the pitch.



Kylian Mbappe rose to fame in the 2017/2018 season when he led AS Monaco to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and did the same in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to secure France's second golden trophy.



Today we look at his dating life as there have been multiple reports of who the superstar is dating after he broke up with Emma Smet.



Less than a year after ending his relationship with actress Emma Smet, Kylian Mbappe is reportedly dating famous model Ines Rau, as the two have been spotted on several occasions flaunting their love.



Kylian Mbappe and Ines Rau were first seen together during the Cannes Film Festival in May earlier this year.



Who is Ines Rau?



Born to immigrant Algerian parents in Paris, France in November 1990, young Ines Rau transitioned from a boy to a girl at the age of 16 but kept her sexuality hidden from the public eye until her 24th birthday.



Defining her transition as liberating, the 31-year-old woman stated in her autobiography that she felt like her soul had been set free after the surgery.



"I feel that my soul is finally free, as if the lock that kept me locked up for so long had opened. This time I am totally a woman," she said, as quoted by sportsbrief.com.



She is also the first transgender to be featured on Playboy magazine's as the ‘Playmate of the month.’



She now works as a full-time model and has featured at Paris Fashion Week on numerous occasions.



Here are some pictures of Ines Rau put together by GhanaWeb:



