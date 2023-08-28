You are here: HomeSports2023 08 28Article 1832978

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Meet Guvna B, the London-based Ghanaian rapper in Kudus' West Ham intro video

Mohammed Kudus' transfer from Ajax to London side West Ham United was sealed and formally announced on Sunday, August 27.

The announcement video came with a heavy dose of music as Kudus appeared along with a rapper known in showbiz circles as Guvna B.

GhanaWeb checks confirm that he is a Ghanaian rapper who is currently based in London and is a staunch West Ham fan.

According to available biography online, Guvna B's real name is Isaac Charles Bortey Borquaye.

He is a 34-year-old rapper, author and broadcaster from Custom House, London. He has released 10 albums, 2 books and has produced segments for the BBC and a football pundit for Sky Sports News' Good Morning Transfers.

Apple Music described him thus: "East-London rapper/author Isaac Borquaye (aka Guvna B) is notable for his uplifting lyrics, focus on Christianity, and blend of grime and gospel."

Guvna B's lyrics hyping Kudus in West Ham video

GH boy touched down in the East End

Big ballers don’t pretend

Running, cutting through defence

Having your team dem swimming in the deep end

Real Black Star no treason

Kudus, left foot do doof

Believe the hype East London

We outside, abonten



