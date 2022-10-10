Meet Ghana’s oldest and youngest players at the 2006 FIFA World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Did you know that Asamoah Gyan was the youngest player while Otto Addo was the oldest player in Ghana’s squad at the 2006 FIFA World Cup?



The Black Stars paraded a very young side for its maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Germany.



The average age of Ghana’s 26-man team was between 23 to 25 years.



Asamoah Gyan



Gyan was 20 years old when he played for the Black Stars at a tournament in Germany in 2006.



The striker held the record as Ghana’s youngest player to feature at the FIFA World Cup until 2014.



Gyan’s 70 seconds goal in the game against the Czech Republic also him Ghana’s first player and youngest to score a World Cup goal.



He also became the youngest African to score a goal at the World Cup in 2006.



The striker who is currently 36 years old has played at all of Ghana’s three World Cup appearances.



His record of 6 goals also makes him Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup.



Otto Addo

The current Black Stars coach was Ghana’s oldest player at the 2006 FIFA World Cup which featured players like Richard Kingson, John Mensah, Dan Quaye, Osei Kuffuor among others.



Otto Addo was 31 years old when he made his debut at the World Cup in Germany.



He played as a midfielder in Ghana’s 2-0 win against the Czech Republic on June 17, 2006.



He also played in Ghana's 2–1 win over the United States in the final group game which marked his last match at the World Cup.



