Meet Fidaus Yakubu: The female player who took her two children to the stadium and scored two goals

Fidaus Yakubu, a female footballer in the Ghana Women’s Premier League took her two children to watch her play and ended up scoring two goals for her club.



Contrary to public opinion in the Ghanaian setting that women who play football lose their womb and are not able to give birth due to the robust nature of the sport, Fidaus has proven that those assertions are false.



Fidaus is not just blessed with not one child, but two children.



The mother of two who plies her trade with Ghana Women’s Premier League club, Ashtown Ladies as a striker, has love for scoring goals.



In matchday 4 of the Ghana Women’s Premier League over the weekend, Fidaus Yakubu produced two of the three goals Ashtown Ladies scored to beat their opponents Fabulous Ladies [Asante Kotoko’s female club] 3-0 at the WESCO Park in Tamale.



Speaking after the game with Pure FM, Fidaus Yakubu said, “I dedicate the two goals to my children.”



Despite widespread speculations that female players are into lesbianism, Fidaus disagrees.



According to her, female players can still relish their dreams of becoming mothers and still earn income from playing football professionally.



“It’s a lie, you can still give birth and play football. If your intention is to play football as a profession, you can do it,” she stated.



Just like Fidaus, several female players in the Ghana Women’s Premier League are mothers who love to play football as a profession.



The Ghana Women’s Premier League is one of just 5 female football leagues in Africa. One of the aims of the league is to give female players a platform to showcase their talent and earn a good living from the sport.



