Meet Denzel Gyan: The nephew of Asamoah Gyan following his footsteps

Sports News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Denzel Gyan, the nephew of Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has already started carving his own path in football, inspired by his father Baffour Gyan and his uncle's achievements.



The young talent currently plays for the Dansoman-based side, Taking Over Stars FC, and recently made an impact in the Baby Jet Under 16 tournament held in Cape Coast.



During a crucial match against Namoro Academy, Denzel Gyan showcased his skills by scoring a vital goal that equalized the game for his team, Taking Over Stars FC.



The match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a tense penalty shootout. Eventually, Denzel's team emerged victorious with an 8-7 scoreline, securing their spot in the next round of the tournament.



Denzel's remarkable performance didn't go unnoticed, and he was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match award.



Even at such a young age, he has started displaying traits of his uncle, Asamoah Gyan, particularly in his goal-scoring instincts.



Adding to the similarities, Denzel Gyan attends Accra Academy SHS, the same school that Asamoah Gyan attended.



FDenzel's connection with Taking Over Stars FC, the youth side of Liberty Professionals, speaks volumes of Asamoah Gyan's beginnings in his football career.



Playing as a striker, Denzel consistently finds the back of the net, mirroring the goal-scoring prowess for which Asamoah Gyan is widely known.



With his natural talent and dedication to the sport, Denzel Gyan is on a promising trajectory to follow in the footsteps of his accomplished family members and leave his mark in the world of football.



JNA/WA