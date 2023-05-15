Meet Brandon Thomas-Asante: The next striker Ghana could pluck from England

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Brandon Thomas-Asante, a talented footballer with Ghanaian heritage, could end up playing for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

He was born to a Ghanaian father and a Jamaican mother.



Born on November 15, 1998, in Milton Keynes, England, Thomas-Asante has showcased his skills and potential in the footballing world.



Having risen through the youth ranks of MK Dons, a club in England's lower divisions, Thomas-Asante has impressed with his technical abilities, speed, and eye for goal.



He made his senior debut for MK Dons in 2015 at the age of 16, marking the beginning of his professional career. Thomas-Asante's performances gained attention, catching the eye of talent scouts both in England and abroad.



In 2017, he joined Norwegian side Vålerenga on loan, where he gained valuable experience and continued to develop as a player.



Upon his return to MK Dons, he further established himself as a key contributor, earning praise for his contributions on the pitch.



While Thomas-Asante has not yet been called up to the Ghana national team, his performance is one that has caught the attention of many in the English Championship this season.



Thomas-Asante had a remarkable start to his campaign after joining West Brom in the Championship. He scored on his debut with a 98th-minute late equalizer for West Brom in a 1-1 home draw against Burnley.



Thomas-Asante finished his first West Brom season as the club's top goal scorer of the season with 9 goals, 7 of them came in the EFL Championship.



His volley against Stoke City in November was voted as West Brom's 2022/23 goal of the season.



The striker ended the season with 14 goals and 2 assists in total for his club after making 42 appearances in the entire season.



With Black Stars coaches, Chris Hughton and George Boateng in England, reports are rife that the striker is one of the players the coaches are monitoring.



