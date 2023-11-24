Meet Arthur Moses: The ex-Ghanaian player who changed his name to conquer Nigeria

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the world of football, every player's journey to success is unique, and that's no different for ex-Ghanaian footballer, Arthur Moses.



Born as a twin in the Central Region of Ghana and initially named Peter Takyi, the former Olympique Marseille striker had to adapt to a new identity to find acceptance and opportunity in Nigeria.



Despite his undeniable talent and flashes of brilliance, Arthur Moses, as he was once known, faced an uphill battle in his early football career.



His breakthrough came when his brother took him to Nigeria, seeking greener pastures and a chance to showcase his skills.



However, the political climate between Ghana and Nigeria at the time posed a significant hurdle. Due to tensions between the two West African nations, Arthur Moses' Ghanaian origin made it difficult for him to secure a club to play for.



"I went to Nigeria at a time when there were issues with Ghana, so it was difficult for me to find a club," Arthur Moses recalled in a 2022 interview with Ernest Brew Smith.



Desperate to pursue his football dreams, Peter Takyi realized that a change of name was the key to overcoming this obstacle.



With the help of a friend's birth certificate bearing the name Arthur Moses, he adopted this new identity, hoping it would open doors that had previously been closed.



“My real name is not Arthur Moses my real name is Peter Takyi and my twin brother is Paul Takyi and my father is Mr Takyi,” he said.



He added, “For three years, anytime I go there, I get rejected so a friend of mine in Ghana gave me his birth certificate which bears the name Arthur Moses, the name sounds Nigerian so they accepted me.”



"The first club I went to, I told them I was an Igbo and they believed me because I looked like them. By the time they became aware of my nationality, I had become a big player. It's easy to spot the playing style of Ghanaians.



"I even had to become a shoe maker, and painter and use that money for transportation. People urged me to give up on football but I refused. I played for Stationary, moved to Nepa and later joined First Bank F.C, one of the rich clubs before Stores came for me," the ex-player stated.



The name Arthur Moses proved to be the game-changer for the ex-Ghanaian player.



It allowed him to blend in and be accepted by the Nigerian football community, paving the way for his remarkable rise to prominence.



His talent and flair on the field quickly captivated Nigerian fans, and he earned the title of goal king and highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League.



Arthur Moses' football journey took him from Stationery Stores F.C. and NEPA Lagos F.C. to First Bank F.C. before he finally secured his breakthrough in Europe.







He played for Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany, and Toulon in France, and eventually reached the pinnacle of his career with Olympique Marseille.



Arthur Moses, the once-rejected Ghanaian footballer who adopted a new identity to chase his dreams, became a household name in Nigeria and a celebrated figure in the world of African football



Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/NOQ