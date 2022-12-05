Meet Abiba Azu: The female hairstylist of the Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Ghanaian female hairstylist, Abiba Azu has become the latest sensation to hit the internet for styling the hair of some Black Stars players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Popularly known as Abiba Locks, she has been styling the Black Star players' hair before matches.



The hardworking woman has seen her business boom as she is the go-to person for hair locks by footballers and socialists in the Ghanaian society.





Speaking to Stacy Amoateng on the Restoration show, Abiba revealed that she came from a humble home in Togo and left home to Accra at the age of 10 where she worked as a head porter 'Kayayoo' before deciding to enrol in hair styling to learn a craft.





With over 16 years of experience, she has been styling and providing professional touch and treatment to the hair of her clients.





Abiba has worked on the hair of many players like Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Partey, Derek Boateng, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Christian Atsu, Joseph Aidoo and other players.





The dedicated hair stylist is the very few people like UK-based Ghanaian hairstylist, Nikki who often travel to tournaments like the AFCON and World Cup to style the hair of Black Stars players before matches.





At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the young Ghanaian female hairstylist was privileged to have styled the hair of Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and a few other Black Stars players.





It appears the 2022 FIFA World Cup opened more doors of opportunities for Abiba Locks as she styled the hair of some players of the German national team like Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Armel Bella of Southampton.





Some other personalities she has worked for include American rapper Jidenna, Fuse ODG, Fiifi Coleman and a host of others.





