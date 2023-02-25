Meet Abdul-Razak Alhassan: Ghana’s first Mixed martial artist in UFC

Sports News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Ghana’s first Mixed martial artist in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Abdul Razak Alhassan, has disclosed that his dream is to become the first Ghanaian to win a UFC title soon.



The Ghanaian who lives in the United States began his 22-year Judo journey with a black belt before switching to mixed martial arts in 2013.



Before signing a deal with the UFC, he went on to win his first professional fight via technical knockout in under 25 seconds and stayed undefeated for six fights.



The 37-year-old, who competes in the lightweight category, revealed that his goal is to become the first Ghanaian to hold the UFC championship.



“My biggest dream now is to win the UFC title and I hope to do this in 2-3 years' time. I have worked hard for this and I believe I have what it takes to win the title. And even more, to become the first Ghanaian to win do so” he said.



“I know it is not gonna be easy but this is the ultimate prize in the competition and I am determined to achieve it,” he added.



Razak recovered from a string of losses brought on by his deteriorating health by defeating Claudio Ribeiro on January 14, 2023, at UFC Fight Night 217.



This victory marked his 12th TKO in 17 matches as a mixed martial artist. On May 20, Razak will make a comeback to the stadium for a fight with Bruno Ferreira of South America.



