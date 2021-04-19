Media is the first partnership to brand basketball well - ABL Deputy Chief

Basketball of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: basketballghana.com

Accra Basketball League (ABL) Deputy Chairman Andrew Ackah has identified the media as the first in a string of partnership to help the basketball fraternity brand the sport well in Ghana.



He made this statement during his address at the Ghana Basketball Conference held virtually on Wednesday, April 14 on ZOOM with a slew of high profile personalities involved.



Ghana’s Basketball Association (GBBA) President David Addo-Ashong and Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif spoke at the event on matters affecting basketball development in the West African nation.



Ackah who is the CEO of Marketing firm Dentsu Ghana and doubles as the Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Basketball Association spoke on the issue of branding basketball in Ghana and fingered the media as an important ally stating:



“For me, media would be the first partnership that would help us to brand well because the sponsors are also watching TV, they listen to radio, they want to see that you’ve sowed something and you’ve given something before they come in with their money to invest so deepen that partnership with media channels then from there I think that we can continue to build on the other layers.”



The Ghana Basketball Conference was a partnership between GBBA and RITE Sports Limited.