Medeama without midfield 'machine' Manuel Mantey for Horoya AC cracker

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama have been dealt a massive blow with news that midfield 'machine' Manuel Mantey won't be available for the epic CAF Champions League match against Horoya AC on Saturday due to injury.



The 19-year-old, who has been a key cog of the side since arriving, picked up the setback during our 2023-24 Ghana Premier League opener against Accra Lions on September 20, 2023.



This is a massive blow to the Ghanaian giants who were hoping to have the talented midfielder in their squad for the epic clash at the GLC Nongo Stadium in Conakry.



Mantey has simply been outstanding for the Ghanaian side since he joined the side.



He is hugely regarded in Tarkwa and considered the jigsaw in the Medeama set-up - clocking impressive numbers since his arrival.



He has combined effectively with Ivorian Jean Vital Ourega as well as new signing Godknows Dzakpasu so far.



The Ghanaian giants are also without winger Theophilus Anobah for the crucial match on Saturday.



The winger is also yet to fully recover from the injury he picked up in our 3-1 first-leg win over Horoya AC on September 17.



He has missed our first two Ghana Premier League matches against Accra Lions and Aduana Stars as well.



The two players will be absent as the Mauve and Yellow attempt to protect a two-goal advantage ahead of the CAF Champions League decider against the Guinea side.



The team has arrived in Conakry and will hold the mandatory training session at the GLC Nongo Stadium today (Friday) September 29, 2023 at 16:00GMT.