Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama without key duo Amed Toure and Kwasi Donsu for Berekum Chelsea clash

Striker, Amed Toure

Medeama will be without influential duo Amed Toure and Kwasi Donsu ahead of their Ghana Premier League showdown at Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Toure has been ruled out of the match at the Golden City Park after picking up a minor thigh injury at training.



Midfielder Kwasi Donsu has also been ruled out of the match with a minor injury setback.



The duo will thus miss the crunch tie against the Blues in Berekum.



Medeama will be hoping to continue their recent impressive form by picking their fourth successive wins of the campaign.



However, they make the long journey to a difficult hunting ground in Berekum where they will need to bring their A game to bear to do the unthinkable.



The Mauve and Yellows have won their last three games against Bechem United, Elmina Sharks and Techiman Eleven Wonders.



