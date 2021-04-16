Medeama without influential duo for Legon Cities showdown

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama are without duo Amed Toure and Rashid Nortey for the Premier League match against Legon Cities on Sunday.



The two players are suspended for the crunch tie at Akoon Park.



Toure received the marching off orders after scoring a brace in the side's 2-0 win over Dreams FC at home last weekend.



Midfielder Rashid Nortey will also miss the match due to yellow card accumulation. He received cautions against Legon Cities, Elmina Sharks, and Dreams FC.



But the club has several options available to choose from with the likes of Eric Kwakwa, Kwasi Donsu, and Agyei Boakye as well as Benjamin Arthur all available.



Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang is expected to be the "arrow-man" and will be supported by Abass Mohammed in the absence of Amed Toure.



Medeama are 5th on the table with 30 points from 19 games while Cities are 14th with 22 points.



