Medeama will make history in the CAF Champions League - George Mireku Duker

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, has expressed high hopes for Medeama Sporting Club's historic journey in the CAF Champions League.



Following their impressive 4-3 aggregate victory over Guinean side Horoya, the Tarkwa-based team has become the first Ghanaian club to qualify for the continental club championship since 2012.



Despite a 2-1 loss in Conakry, the Ghana Premier League champions advanced to the next round on the back of a 3-1 win in the opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Duker, addressing the media on Monday, emphasized that the club is determined to make a mark in the Champions League and represent Ghana effectively.



“We are going to have our presence felt in the Champions League,” he said.



“We are urging each and every supporter to have hope in this team. We know that Ghana football will be energised starting with Medeama.”



JNA/OGB