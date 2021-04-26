Medeama will do better in Africa- Prince Opoku Agyemang

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Medeama SC striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang says unlike Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold SC, his team will do better if they win the Ghana Premier League and qualify to play in Africa.



Over the last few years, the Porcupine Warriors and the Miners have represented Ghana in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.



Unfortunately, neither side has managed to progress past the group stages of the two inter-club competitions on the continent.



Currently, on top of the Ghana Premier League table, Medeama SC could be given the nod to play in the CAF Champions League next season if they go on to win the title at the end of the season.



According to Prince Opoku Agyemang, the Yellow and Mauve will make history if they get to go to Africa next season.



"Consistency has not been a mark for Ashantigold and Kotoko in Africa as there have been constant hiccups in their performances."



"Medeama can compete solidly in the Africa competitions and represent Ghana well as we have played ourselves for years," the forward said in an interview with Kumasi FM.



Medeama SC will need to add consistency to their game to have any chance of winning the Ghana Premier League this season.