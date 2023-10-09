Medeama vs DC United match in limbo as American Embassy denies players, officials visas

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club have suffered a blow in their preparations for the much-reported friendly match against DC United as a significant number of the team have been denied visas by the American Embassy.



GhanaWeb sources understand that only 13 players were successful in their visa application with two of them being goalkeepers.



Our sources indicate that the Tarkwa-based club submitted names of 19 players for the game but only thirteen received visas from the American Embassy. The six players whose applications were rejected by the embassy include star midfielder, Godknows Jakpasu.



Also, a number of officials including the Chief Executive Officer, Felix Tetteh Zutah who were going to perform key roles in the team’s camp for the game were also bounced by the embassy.



The development has thrown into jeopardy the plans of Medeama SC. They were billed to depart the country on October 11, 2023, but their plans have now been blow apart by the refusal of visas to key players and officials.



The game between Medeama and DC United has become a subject of huge interest owing to Medeama’s impressive performance in the CAF Champions League.



The Yellow and Mauves became the first Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League after 11 years following Berekum Chelsea's feat in 2012.



Medeama achieved this impressive feat after beating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Guinean giants in the initial stages of the competition respectively.



Danita Johnson, the President of Business Operations of DC United, who are managed by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, said the club was thrilled to host Medeama in a friendly.



“D.C. United are thrilled to bring another storied and well-followed international club to our home of Audi Field and to our local community of Washington, D.C.,” she said.



“Soccer is a global sport, and this matchup against a historic Ghanaian club like Medeama SC will help us further grow the game in our region and provide another diverse experience for our fanbase.”



Meanwhile, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, also expressed his delight with the upcoming game.



“This great game which is part of Ghana Week DC not only bridges the gap between Ghana and the USA, but also serves as a shining beacon of unity and collaboration, showcasing the spirit of the Beyond the Return project we are embarking on,” he stated back in August



“Together, we celebrate culture, forge lasting connections, and ignite a new era of international camaraderie.”



The Tarkwa-based have drawn record holders Al-Ahly of Egypt, Young Africans of Tanzania and CR Belouizdad of Algeria in an epic group stage of the CAF Champions League.