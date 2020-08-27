Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Medeama unhappy with Kotoko over Justice Blay transfer

Blay has returned to Medeama after his loan deal at Kotoko

The management of Medeama Sporting Club is unhappy and frustrated with the posture of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their negotiation for midfielder Justice Blay.



A source at Medeama who spoke to this reporter says the club has been hugely surprised by Kotoko’s conduct since expressing interest in buying the player.



He mentioned that Kotoko have not returned to Medeama since the Tarkwa-based club named their price for the highly-rated midfielder.



Medeama’s frustration with Kotoko stems from the fact that Kotoko have painted a different picture to their fans as far as the deal is concerned.



The source revealed that as it stands Kotoko have not tabled any bid for Blay.



“We are not impressed at all. You make an approach and we tell you our evaluation of the player and you don’t come back again. That’s not how we negotiate. Instead of letting their fans know the truth, they are rather blaming us”.



Club unhappy with attacks on owner



The source who is a senior figure at Medeama says they are unhappy with media attacks on Moses Armah Parker who is the owner of the club.



Some journalists who work for Light FM, a station owned by board chairman of Kotoko Kwame Kyei verbally abused Moses Armah on their station and Medeama are believed to be livid.



He refuted the allegations made against the club and asked Kotoko to call them to order.



Switzerland and DR Congo deals for Blay



Medeama are currently negotiating with two clubs abroad for the outright sale or loan of Justice Blay.



Reports by some radio stations indicated that Medeama have agreed a season-long loan deal with a Swiss club for $50,000 but www.ghanaweb.com understands that negotiations are still ongoing between the clubs.



There is also a DR Congo who are also interested in Blay.



As things stand, it is unlikely Blay will join Kotoko as the club has failed to reply Medeama’s quoted price.



It will be a huge blow to Maxwell Konadu who has pencilled him down as one of eight players needed for next season’s campaign.



Blay excelled in his short loan spell with Kotoko.





