Medeama transfer 9 players to Maltese Premier League side Sirens FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama have announced the transfer of NINE of their players to Maltese Premier League side Sirens FC, in a historic move by any Ghanaian club in history.



The 10 players have signed professional contracts with the side to begin their European adventures.



Midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye as well as forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare and defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar will join the Maltese side this week after completing formalities.



Winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz completes the list of players leaving the club for Europe.



Kwasi Donsu, Frank Boateng and Joshua Agyemang have signed a one-year loan deal while the remaining SIX players have put pen to paper on a permanent contract.



The players are expected to begin their journeys in Europe in a historic move by the club.



Joshua Agyemang will depart the club after the return leg of the CAF Champions League match against Remo Stars FC in Nigeria on Sunday August 27, 2023.



Both Medeama and Sirens have agreed an undisclosed terms of contracts for the 9 players.



Donsu, Prosper Boakye, Joshua Agyemang, Moro Muktar, Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar played an influential role in our 2022-23 Ghana Premier League triumph this season.



Sirens Football Club is a professional football club from the north-western seaside village of San Pawl il-Baħar in Malta. Founded in 1968, they currently compete in the Maltese Premier League.