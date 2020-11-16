Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Medeama to report Referee Emmanuel Dolagbanu to GFA

Medeama were held at the Akoon Park by Great Olympics to a 1-1 draw

Happy Sports has gathered that Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC will report assistant line one Emmanuel Dolagbanu to the Ghana Football Association Review Committee for disallowing a goal.



Medeama were held at the Akoon Park by Great Olympics to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Assistant referee Emmanuel Dolagbanu raised his flag to disallow a goal scored by Medeama.



The center referee Eric Prempeh had to rule the goal out after consulting the linesman.



The Mauve and Yellow are unhappy about the decision from the officials and have decided to seek redress from the Ghana Football Association.



Below is the goal that was disallowed by the assistant referee.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.