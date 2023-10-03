Medeama to commission new Tarkwa TNA Park to serve as home venue for CAF Champions League games

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Ghanaian champions, Medeama Sporting Club have announced their intentions to unveil their new stadium in time for their participation in the CAF Champions League in the 2023/24 season.



Medeama secured their place in the group stage of the competition after defeating Guinean side Horoya in two matches last month, prevailing with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.



Due to ongoing construction work at their own stadium, Medeama had played their qualifying home games at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Speaking to the press on Monday, George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, shared that the team has set its sights on inaugurating the new 10,000-seater stadium by the end of November.



“We will be commissioning our stadium also by November ending, and we are using this platform to invite you to Tarkwa," he emphasized.



"By the grace of God, we shall play our first match of the group stage in Tarkwa."



