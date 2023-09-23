You are here: HomeSports2023 09 23Article 1849592

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama talisman Jonathan Sowah ruled out of Aduana Stars match due to injury

Medeama SC have been dealt a big blow ahead of their visit to Dormaa Ahenkro for their matchday two Ghana Premier League fixture this weekend.

The Yellow and Mauves travel to face Aduana Stars without top marksman Jonathan Sowah due to a slight injury he is carrying.

Sowah has been lethal for the Premiership champions, having scored 16 goals in 23 games across all competitions.

The 24-year-old forward was rewarded a national team debut when the Black Stars beat Liberia in an international friendly earlier this month.

Sowah's absence will surely affect Medeama's attack when they take on Aduana at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday in a crunchy encounter.

Medeama are searching for their first win of the campaign after being held at home by Accra Lions FC in a 2-2 stalemate on the opening day of the 2023-24 season.

Sowah is expected to be back when the team heads to Guinea for their CAF Champions League game against Horoya AC next Saturday.

