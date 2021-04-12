Medeama striker Amed Toure bags 4 goals in 4 matches

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama striker Ahmed Toure has now scored four goals in four matches since he returned to the Ghanaian top-flight.



The 33-year-old bagged his second brace of the season in his side's 2-0 win over Dreams FC at the Akoon Park on Sunday.



The Burkinabe Faso international opened his account with a brace against Elmina Sharks on February 21.



But the former Asante Kotoko striker went blank against Techiman Eleven Wonders and Great Olympics.



However, the goal poacher returned to the scoresheet in style to bag a brace against the Still Believe side to go 5th on the table.



Toure returned to the Ghanaian flight after ending his stay at Kinshasa-based AS Vita club from Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas.



The highly-rated striker has previously played for Ghanaian clubs such as Asante Kotoko and Bechem United as well as Lebanese side Al-Nejmeh, El Gouna in Egypt and Belgian side KSC Lokeren.