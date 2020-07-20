Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Medeama star delighted with Austria move

Medeama youngster, Nana Kofi Babil

Young Ghanaian striker Nana Kofi Babil has expressed delight following his move to the Austrian top-flight SCR Altach, in a one-year loan deal.



The 18-year-old had an impressive outing for Medeama SC in the cancelled Ghana Premier League (GPL) having attracted interest from top European clubs.

The prodigy has revealed the reason behind his move to SCR Altach despite having many clubs chasing after his signature.



“Moving to Europe is a dream come true. I would like to thank the SCR Altach in particular for giving me this opportunity.



“I would like to justify this trust and will do everything I can to help the club to be successful. I have already heard that SCR Altach prioritizes youth development in Austria and that is why I decided to take this step,” Kofi Babil said.



Babil scored four goals in 12 games for the Tarkwa-based side in the cancelled 2019-20 GPL season.

