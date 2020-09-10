Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama star Kwasi Donsu wants to play in the English Premier League

Medeama SC midfielder, Kwasi Donsu

Medeama star Kwasi Donsu has stated that he would like to play at the highest level, with the English Premier League being his dream.



The 24-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Ghana, where he has excelled in the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup competitions.



His only stint abroad was in the United States of America, with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.



“My prime target is to play to the highest level. In fact, I would like to move to Europe but I prefer the English league because of the love I have for it.”



He continued that, “The second country that I would like to play is Germany but England is paramount to me. So I’m praying it come to reality. I’m ready to work hard to achieve this aim”



“I chose England and Germany because of the quality of play. When I’m making a move I don’t depend on money but what is key for me is to make name for myself. I think Ghanaians do follow the top five leagues in Europe and it will be a dream come true if I’m able to play in one of these countries but my first option is England before Germany” he said.



Kwasi Donsu is a two-time Ghanaian FA Cup winner with Medeama.

