Medeama star Jonathan Sowah returns from suspension

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC star Jonathan Sowah is back from suspension and is expected to feature against Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.



The Yellow and Mauve will battle it out against the Tanzanian giants in their third group game of the CAF elite competition.



Sowah served a one-match ban due to an accumulated yellow card, missing his outfits 2-1 home against CR Belouizdad last Friday.



But coach Evans Adotey will be delighted to have his striker available for the highly competitive game against Yanga.



Medeama will host the Tanzanian giants at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, December 8, 2023.



Medeama are aiming for their second consecutive win in the CAF elite competition when they take on Yanga, who are also determined to snatch victory after going two games without a win in Group D.



The Ghanaian champions recovered from their early setback against Al Ahly to beat CR Belouizdad last week. A win against the Algerian club will push them further on the table.



Meanwhile, Medeama are without influential duo of Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Theophilus Anobah due to injury they are presently nursing.