Medeama signs midfield maestro Kwadwo Asamoah on a two-year deal

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC has completed the signing of midfielder Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah, the club has announced.



The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the two-time FA Cup champions ahead of the 2020-21 season.



Asamoah brings further steel to the ambitious Ghanaian side, who are keen on winning their first Premier League title.



The talented Ghanaian joins the Tarkwa-based after ending his loan stint at Techiman Eleven Wonders.



He joined Dreams FC in 2018 from Heart of Lions but spent last season on loan at Eleven Wonders where he excelled.



Asamoah can play in multiple positions and will add more firepower to Medeama ahead of the new season.



“It’s a great feeling to be part of this fantastic club and I hope to contribute immensely to the club’s much desire project. I look forward to meeting the coach, his backroom staff and my colleagues to start working for this great club. I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to bring us success and trophies this season. I want to thank everyone who has helped in ensuring I become part of this wonderful group of people .I hope to work hard and repay the confidence and trust of coach Samuel Boadu and everyone at Medeama. I can’t wait to justify the trust on the pitch,” Asamoah told the club's website.



Medeama coach Samuel Boadu added that: "We are delighted that Kwadwo has joined us for the upcoming season. We have been tracking him sometime and I am happy he's finally here. He will be a brilliant addition to our team and we look forward to working with him."



"We are a building a formidable team for the upcoming season and Kwadwo will play a significant role in the Medeama project this season. He is a versatile player who can be deployed in several positions and that is a massive plus for us. He will join the rest of his colleagues next week and we are confident he will integrate quickly into the squad."

