You are here: HomeSports2023 08 28Article 1833284

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama sign former WAFA strker Daniel Lomotey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daniel Lomotey Daniel Lomotey

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC have completed the signing of striker Daniel Lomotey from ES Setif.

The former Ghana U-23 striker has penned a two-year deal as he set to make a return to the Ghana Premier League after a difficult spell in Algeria.

Meadeama, via a statement released on social media, announced the acquisition of the striker on a two-year deal.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of former Ghana Under-20 striker Daniel Adzigodi Lomotey Agbloe on a permanent contract. Lomotey has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal after leaving Algerian giants ES Setif” a statement from the club reads.

The former WAFA man spent two seasons with the Algerian top-tier side but struggled for game time and thus failed to hit the form that landed him the transfer in 2021.

Lomotey, before his departure netted four goals against WAFA's 5-4 win over Medeama in January. He led the top scorer's chart but could not finish the 2020/2021 season as Setif poached him.

He is expected to make his debut for Medeama against Horoya AC in the final round of the CAF Champions League playoffs.




EE/KPE