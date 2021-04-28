Medeama set to sign Kotoko captain Felix Annan

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan may be about to move on to pastures anew.



The goalkeeper has been on the periphery of the first team due to injuries and the impressive form of Razak Abalora who has been in good form.



Felix Annan has been linked with a move to Medeama SC as replacement for Eric Ofori Antwi whose contract with the club expires at the end of the season.



Medeama with the financial backing if Goldfields Tarkwa Darmang are set to test the resolve of Asante Kotoko with a mammoth bid for fan's favourite Felix Annan.



Club captain Felix Annan cannot sit on the bench forever and will at some point move on as opportunities at Kotoko are limited for now and the Tarkwa based club can be an option.



He has showed that he is not afraid to move on when he went on loan at WAFA when breaking through at Kotoko.



Felix Annan joined Kotoko in 2011 and has won countless trophies including three league titles, two FA cup titles among others.



He was a member of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2019 AFCON tournament.