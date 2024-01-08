Medeama secure services of former Ghana Premier League top scorer Diawisie Taylor

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Diawisie Taylor has completed a transfer move to Medeama SC in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm



The 24-year-old has inked a two-year contract with the Yellow and Mauves as he seeks to get his career back on track after returning to the country.



Taylor faced a setback in his career after his adventure at the Egyptian Premier League outfit Modern Future FC didn't live up to expectations.



The former Karela United striker was the top scorer of the Ghanaian top-flight in 2020-21 campaign after netting 18 goals in 31 appearances.



His goal-scoring prowess earned him a lucrative move to Future, then a newly-promoted side to the Egyptian top division in September 2021.



After failing to secure a first-team place at Future, Taylor was sent on loan to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh SC in January 2022.



However, he couldn't live up to the billing in Sudan and returned to the Egyptian club in August 2022 before his contract was abrogated a month later.



As the Ghana Premier League champions look for a better second round in the current campaign, Taylor becomes the club's third signing in this window after Michael Enu and Kwaku Osei.



He scored 23 goals in 52 appearances across one and half seasons in the Ghana Premier League before travelling abroad.