Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Medeama's friendly game against Togolese champions ASKO de Kara rescheduled

The international friendly between Ghana Premier League 2022/23 champions, Medeama SC, and Togolese champions ASKO de Kara has been rescheduled.

The match, initially set to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2023, will now be played on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the same venue.

The fixture serves as a crucial part of Medeama SC's preparations for their upcoming 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign.

The CAF Champions League campaign for Medeama SC kicks off with the first stage of the preliminary round against Nigerian side Remo Stars.

The Yellow and Mauves will have home advantage for the first leg, which is scheduled to be held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on August 20, 2023.

Following the home fixture, Medeama SC will travel to Ogun State in Nigeria for the reverse fixture against Remo Stars, set to take place between September 28 and 30, 2023.

The Tarkwa-based side has been busy with preparations for the competition after winning their first ever Ghana title last season.

