Medeama's Tetteh Zutah hopeful they will be third time lucky ahead of new league season

Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Medeama SC captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah is confident that the Mauve and Yellows will bounce back from their previous disappointment ahead of the start of the new season.



The Tarkwa based outfit twice came close to winning the Ghana Premier League and on both occasions, the top-flight was cancelled due to various reasons.



In 2018, the Ghana Premier League had to be truncated following the Anas expose and the 2019 campaign was ended abruptly due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Zutah lamented over the missed opportunities but remains optimistic ahead of the new season which starts next month.



“It affected our flow a bit because you could see we were performing very well on both occasions, and the league had to be truncated,” he is quoted as saying by citisportsonline.com.



“Somethings are beyond our control, so there’s nothing we could’ve done about it."



”But as our motto says, we never give up, and we will stay true to that. Anytime we get the opportunity, we are going to make good use of it, and I know that we are going to do it this time around,“ he added.

