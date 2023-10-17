Medeama's TNA park to be completed in March 2024

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama's hopes of using the TNA stadium for the group stage campaign of the CAF Champions League have hit a snag as the venue will not be ready before their campaign starts.



The group phase of the CAF elite competition will commence in late November, where the Yellow and Mauves will lock horns with giants Al Ahly in their first match in Cairo.



Initially, the TNA stadium was expected to be completed in early November but the narrative has changed. However, Medeama will have to stick to the Cape Coast stadium for the group stage campaign.



According to Abdul Razak, the Executive Secretary of Goldfields Foundation, sponsors of the project, the stadium will be completed in March, dealing a huge blow to Medeama.



"We have had conversations with key actors in recent weeks, and nothing indicates that the stadium being built by Goldfields Foundation will be completed as soon as expected. The contractor will hand over the stadium to Goldfields Foundation in March next year, followed by Goldfields handing over to the club," he told Space FM in Tarkwa.



Medeama used the Cape Coast stadium for the preliminary rounds of the Champions League, beating Remo Stars and Horoya AC to seal group stage spot.



The Yellow and Mauves have been drawn in Group D against African champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Yanga FC, the reigning champions of Tanzania.