Medeama reports assistant referee to GFA over 'disallowed goal' against Great Olympics

Medeama has reported assistant referee Emmanuel Dolagbanu to the Ghana Football Association for disallowing a goal in their 1-1 stalemate against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday, November, 15.



The Mauve and Yellows are fuming with rage after the assistant line one flagged for an offside in the 8th minute after Isaac Agyenim Boateng had opened the scoring from a rebound.



Centre referee Eric Prempeh overturned his earlier decision after consulting the assistant referee.



But the decision not to allow what appears to be a good goal to stand has angered the Tarkwa-based side.



They have officially notified the Ghana Football Association over the conduct of the match officials after they shared the spoils with the Wonder Club, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The two-time FA Cup champions will travel to Dawu to battle Dreams FC on match week two.

