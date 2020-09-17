Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Medeama reduce Justice Blay price to $50,000 – Reports

Kotoko wants to sign Justice Blay

Kotoko have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Medeama midfielder Justice Blay after the club reportedly lowered their asking by price 50%.



Reports in Kumasi indicate that Medeama who value Blay at $100,000 have reduced their price to $50,000.



It is an open secret that Kotoko are interested in Blay after he excelled in a short loan stint with the club.



According to reports Kotoko’s first bid of $20,000 was rejected by Medeama as it fell short of the valuation for the defensive midfielder.



But fresh reports indicate the two teams are back on the discussion table with both parties willing to seal a deal.



They are however $30,000 apart according to Kumasi-based Pure FM.



The radio station claims Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah has spoken to his counterpart at Medeama about Kotoko’s desire to sign the player for their CAF Champions League assignment.



While www.ghanaweb.com is unable to confirm these reports, we can say on authority that Medeama have not been impressed with Kotoko’s conduct.



A top Medeama source told GhanaWeb the club is least pleased about how the negotiations have been handled by Kotoko.



The owner of the club, Moses Armah has been verbally abused by some Kotoko fans and journalists and Medeama are unhappy about that.



Meanwhile, Medeama have received two offers from clubs outside the country for Blay.



Two clubs from Switzerland and DR Congo are in talks with Medeama to sign Blay permanently.





