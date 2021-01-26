Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama recalls Prince Opoku Agyemang from Cape Town City loan

Ghana international Prince Opoku Agyemang

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama have recalled striker Prince Opoku Agyemang who is on loan at South African side Cape Town City.



The Ghanaian striker completed his loan move to the South African side in October 2020.



He left the shores of Ghana after scoring 11 goals in 14 games for Medeama in the truncated 2019, 2020 Ghana Premier League season.



Prince Opoku Agyemang signed an initial 1-year deal with the option to extend to June 2024 with Cape Town City Football Club but the two clubs have agreed to mutually terminate the deal with reasons best known to the two clubs.



His return will be a massive boost for Medeama as the Mauve and Yellows have struggled to replace him since he departed from Ghana.