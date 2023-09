Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have qualified for the group stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League after eliminating Guinea giants Horoya AC.



Medeama beat Horoya 4-3 on aggregate to secure their first-ever CAF Champions League group stage qualification.



They beat Horoya 3-1 in the first leg before losing 2-1 in the second leg to achieve their historic feat.





More to follow...