Medeama part ways with head coach David Duncan after just 4 months

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side Medeama have parted ways with head coach David Duncan after just four months in charge, the club announced on Thursday, December 29, 2022.



The experienced gaffer joined the two-time FA Cup champions in a high-profile move back in September to steer the ambitious side.



However, the club has mutually parted ways with the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach.



"Medeama Sporting Club and Head Coach David Duncan today parted company on mutual ground, a club statement on Thursday read.



"Duncan joined the Mauve and Yellow in September 2022, signing a one-year contract.



"However, circumstances mean both parties have reached an agreement to go separate ways after four months.



"The experienced gaffer supervised five Ghana Premier League matches during his tenure.



On behalf of everyone at Medeama SC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to David Duncan for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well in his future endeavour.



"There will be no further comment."



Duncan supervised five matches in the Premier League, winning just once and losing four, albeit an improved performance of the team.



Duncan was appointed back in September 2022 to replace current assistant coach Umar Rabi.