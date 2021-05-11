Medeama part ways with defender Patrick Yeboah after just eight months

Soccer News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama has parted ways with defender Patrick Yeboah after just eight months at the club, the club announced on Tuesday.



The 27-year-old joined the two-time FA Cup champions on a three-year deal in October 2020.



However, the left-back fell off the pecking order after losing his position to Bright Enchill and Fatawu Sulemana.



The former Asante Kotoko defender failed to make the squad in the second half of the season to prompt the decision to part ways.



"Medeama has mutually parted ways with defender Patrick Yeboah after just eight months at the club," a club statement read.



"Yeboah joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal back in October 2020 on a free transfer from Asante Kotoko



However, both parties have agreed to mutually part ways after the defender spent eight months in Tarkwa."



The former Karela United defender is now a free agent and available on a free transfer.