Medeama looking forward to exciting game against DC United - Patrick Akoto

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In an eagerly anticipated international friendly clash, Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama, are gearing up for a thrilling showdown against Major League Soccer powerhouse, DC United.



The fixture promises to be a showcase of skill and determination, as both teams set their sights on a memorable encounter.



Medeama's Public Relations Officer, Patrick Akoto, expressed the club's enthusiasm for the challenge, highlighting the eagerness that permeates the squad ahead of this high-profile match-up.



"So far when we got here everything is calm officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority their CEO himself Akwasi Agyeman was here to see us he came to were we are with his staff," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"In fact everything is going well the boys have gone to sleep so when we came everything is fine.



"We are looking forward to an exciting experience here in the United States of America we had a good flight everybody is fine,"