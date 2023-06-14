Medeama likely to use Cape Coast Stadium for CAF Champions League games

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Champions of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League, Medeama SC will use the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for their CAF Inter-Club Competition games if the ongoing TNA Park in Tarkwa is not completed on time.



Medeama will represent Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League following their triumph in the Ghana Premier League.



However, the new Medeama Stadium project which is being constructed at a cost of 16 million dollars is said to be 80% complete.



The project which started two years ago is expected to be finished soon and handed over to the Tarkwa Municipal Assembly.



The Municipal assembly will be in charge of the management of the new stadium which will also serve various sporting interests in Tarkwa and its environs.



The stadium will serve as the official home ground of Medeama, one of the most successful clubs in the Western Region, having won two FA Cup trophies in 2013 and 2015.



The 10,000-seater capacity, which is fully covered, is being funded by Goldfields Ghana Limited.



The yellow and mauve lads will be participating in their third CAF campaign having impressed in their last two editions when they played in the Confederations Cup in 2013 and 2015.



