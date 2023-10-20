Medeama is currently focusing on the league - Evans Adotey

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In the midst of a demanding schedule spanning three major competitions, Medeama Sports Club has its sights firmly set on the Ghana Premier League, affirms Head Coach Evans Adotey.



As they gear up for a clash against Dreams FC in the 2023/24 season's sixth week, Adotey underscored the importance of a measured approach, prioritizing their league performance while also navigating the challenges of the CAF Champions League and the FA Cup.



"I keep asking myself questions as to how to go by the three slots but as a coach, we need to look at the situation one at a time so as I’m speaking, all focus is on the Betpawa League," he said.



"Come this weekend, Medeama is getting ready to play as guest of Dreams FC so preparation is intact as I speak,” he added.



With four points from three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last three games, Medeama is ranked 16th out of the 18 teams in the league table.