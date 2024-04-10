Medeama have a goal-scoring problem - Head coach Nebojsa Kapor

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has expressed his concern over his team's struggles to find the back of the net despite their commendable performances on the field.



Following a narrow 1-0 defeat to league leaders Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena - Samraboi during Week 24 of the Ghana Premier League 2023-2024 season, Medeama SC currently occupies the ninth position on the league table with 33 points.



Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of their upcoming Match Day 25 encounter against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Kapor lamented the issue of goal-scoring that has plagued his team.



"It's a very difficult situation to explain. The players are doing everything to score. Sometimes in the game, we shoot very well. For me, we must continue to work very hard because it's not one player's fault," Kapor emphasized.



"The whole team can't score. I try to tell them not to be negative but to focus and overcome this period."